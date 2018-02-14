Business Monitor: Zynga Q4 and FY 2017 Share:

Business Monitor is a new series of articles highlighting the key data and trends of individual operators in online poker, published on a quarterly basis.

Gaming revenue from Zynga’s online poker division is estimated at $144.4 million for 2017, growth of 39% on 2016. The company closed the year with a strong 30% growth year-over-year in Q4, the fifth straight quarter of double-digit gains in the division (mobile revenue growth, the preferred metric highlighted by the company, was 44% for the quarter).

