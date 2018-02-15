Business Monitor: Kindred Group Q4 and FY 2017 Share:

Kindred Group reported Q4 2017 revenue of £4.6 million in online poker, its highest reported in the last five years and representing year-over-year growth of 24%.

Over the whole year, online poker revenue topped £15.2 million, higher than the previous record set in 2013, up 21.6% on 2016.

However, online poker maintained its 2% share of the group’s total gaming activity, as growth in sports and casino continued its climb. Sports enjoyed an explosive last quarter in 2017—a phenomenon observed across multiple operators and markets—helping it finish out the year with £346.5 million in revenue, growth of 41%.

Online casino growth was not far behind, which has grown sequentially every quarter in the last 12. Total revenue in 2017 reached £367.3 million, growth of 36%.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »