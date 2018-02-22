Business Monitor: Playtech Full Year 2017 Share:

Playtech reported €9.4 million in revenue from its online poker division in 2017, representing growth of 4.4% on the €9 million reported in 2016 and 7% on a constant currency basis. It marks the first time the company has reported growth in online poker this decade.

Elsewhere, growth continued in its dominant casino games division, with revenue climbing to over €400 million for the first time, representing growth of 11% (15% on constant currency).

Sports also exploded, up 60% to €85.7 million, though that was due to the acquisition of BGT. Excluding that and on a constant currency, sports revenue actually declined year-over-year.

Total B2B revenue grew to €652 million, up 11%, and 15% on a constant currency basis.

Poker represents approximately 1.4% of the group’s B2B revenue, roughly the same split as reported in 2016.

