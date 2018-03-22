Business Monitor: 888 Holdings plc Q4 and FY 2017 Share:

Annual online poker revenue for 888 dipped 7.7% in 2017; however, the operator indicated during the presentation of its Q4 and final 2017 financials that it attributes the decline in large part to regulated market withdrawals in the second half of the year.

Online poker revenue in H2 accounted for only 45% of the total annual figure. As a point of comparison, in 2016, revenue was split evenly between H1 and H2.

2017 was the third consecutive year that 888 experienced declining revenue in its online poker vertical.

Online casino games continued to grow as the biggest vertical in 888’s online gaming portfolio. Sports betting rose more than 4% as a proportion of the group’s overall online gaming revenue while poker dropped more than 2%.

