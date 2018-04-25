Business Monitor: Kindred Group Q1 2018 Share:

Kindred Group reported £4.6 million in online poker revenue in the first quarter of 2018. While flat sequentially, it represents year-over-year growth of 24% and is the largest Q1 in poker since 2013.

Online poker accounts for 2.2% of the group’s net gaming revenue, its highest in three quarters but down a fraction on the 2.4% in Q1 2017. Year-over-year growth in casino and sports outstripped that of poker, up 33% and 43%, respectively.

Overall, the company generated £207.8 million in gaming revenue, representing year-over-year growth of 36%.