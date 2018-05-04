Business Monitor: Zynga Q1 2018 Share:

Revenue from Zynga’s free play online poker game is estimated at $37.3 million in Q1 2018. It represents sequential growth of 3%, year-over-year growth of 5.9%, and is the second highest quarter of revenue on record.

Total revenue from online gaming at Zynga was $162 million, also up 5.9% year-over-year. At a 23% share, poker remains by far the largest game with more than double the revenue of the next largest game, CSR Racing 2.

In terms of franchises, poker is second only to slots, which includes Hit it Rich, Wizard of Slots, and many other titles.

