A New Way of Understanding Industry Data: Introducing Market and Business Monitor Our new regular articles will highlight the key data and trends from our ever-growing Data platform.

Since launching a year ago, PRO’s Data platform has grown to become one of the most comprehensive resources for understanding the online gaming industry available anywhere online.

Collating and presenting data from all major public gaming operators in online poker, and jurisdiction data from all regulated markets in Europe and the United States, PRO Data has become an indispensable tool for igaming analysts, commentators, and industry insiders.

However, as the platform has grown, the amount of data can be somewhat overwhelming. Now covering almost 200 datasets with almost 10,000 data points and displayed in over 450 graphs, it can be difficult to know where to start.

To address these issues, PRO is excited to announce a new service for our customers—Market Monitor and Business Monitor. Published soon after our data platform updates—be it monthly, quarterly or annual—these new articles will act as introductory dashboards to understand a jurisdiction or operator. They will highlight what we see are the most import graphs and data points, as well as a brief overview of the data at hand.

Today, we start this service with one article of each: Market Monitor: France Q4 and FY 2017 and Business Monitor: Zynga Q4 and FY 2017. In each Monitor, the graphs are fully dynamic, allowing you to zoom in and explore the data, plus hover over each bar or line, just as if you were in PRO Data’s platform.

As the library of Business and Market Monitor articles grows, we also expect these to provide excellent historical context. Because each chart in these articles are snapshots of the data at the time they were publish, it will be possible to browse back in time to compare data sets side-by-side. In time, as this library grows, we will look to improve the navigation between these articles to make it easy to move forwards and backwards in time, and integrate the content closely with the Directory.

We hope this new concept proves to be another fundamental feature for all our customers. As always, we welcome any feedback or suggestions on the service we provide—please contact the support team directly at support@pokerindustrypro.com