UK and Danish Studies Show Significant Decline in Underage Gambling
While underage gambling may still appear high, figures actually show a remarkable drop over the last ten years.
Two separate studies, one from the UK Gambling Commission and the other from a Danish National Research Center, have interdependently concluded that the incidence of gambling among minors has fallen significantly in the last decade, during a period where both countries overhauled their online gambling regulation.
