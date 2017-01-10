UK and Danish Studies Show Significant Decline in Underage Gambling

While underage gambling may still appear high, figures actually show a remarkable drop over the last ten years.

Two separate studies, one from the UK Gambling Commission and the other from a Danish National Research Center, have interdependently concluded that the incidence of gambling among minors has fallen significantly in the last decade, during a period where both countries overhauled their online gambling regulation.
