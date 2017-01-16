888 Exits the Australian Online Poker Market

Looming amendment to Interactive Gambling Act assumed to be the catalyst for 888’s surprise departure.

The forthcoming amendment will cause a headache to many operators around the globe. It will be interesting to note the impact on traffic at the world’s second largest online poker room, as it is thought to have a sizeable footprint in the country.

Late last week, online gaming operator 888 contacted all its customers in Australia to inform them that, as of January 16, their online gambling service would no longer be available.

“Following a business reevaluation,” reads the curt note sent just five days ago, “we’d like to inform you that 888poker’s services are not being offered to players residing in Australia and therefore your account will be closed as of 16/01/2017.”

January 16, 2017
