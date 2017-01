The New Normal: PokerStars to Trial Removal of Table and Seat Selection Across All Cash Games “Seat Me” system aims to combat predatory play and automated seating scripts. Share:

PokerStars has announced it will soon be trialing a new system called “Seat Me,” which will remove the ability to choose a table and seat.

Initially the functionality will be trialed on PokerStars Spain; if the test is deemed a success, it will roll out to other markets.

