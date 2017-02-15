Power Up: PokerStars’ Big Push to Bridge the Worlds of Poker and eSports Currently in Alpha testing, Power Up mixes traditional Hold’em with deck building strategy popularized in games like Hearthstone. Share:

“More projects are in development with one common objective--to bring sustainable growth to PokerStars through exciting new products”

PokerStars has unveiled a new poker variant dubbed Power Up that blends regular poker with a deck-building concept of “power” cards that can be used to influence the hand.

After six months of playtesting, the game is currently in alpha testing for play chips with a select group of players in the United States. Real money games are “a long way off,” but appear to be on the road map.

