Power Up: PokerStars’ Big Push to Bridge the Worlds of Poker and eSports

Currently in Alpha testing, Power Up mixes traditional Hold’em with deck building strategy popularized in games like Hearthstone.

PokerStars has unveiled a new poker variant dubbed Power Up that blends regular poker with a deck-building concept of "power" cards that can be used to influence the hand.

After six months of playtesting, the game is currently in alpha testing for play chips with a select group of players in the United States. Real money games are “a long way off,” but appear to be on the road map.

By
February 15, 2017
