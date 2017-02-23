PokerStars Enters European Fantasy Sports Market with Sports Jackpots

The team behind US-facing DFS site StarsDraft works with BetStars sportsbook to build a new soccer-focused fantasy sports app for the European market.

Share:
PokerStars parent company Amaya has announced an entirely new real money product vertical, BetStars Jackpots, that offers a simplified take on the fantasy sports model.

PokerStars parent company Amaya has announced an entirely new real money product vertical, BetStars Jackpots, that offers a simplified take on the fantasy sports model.

It is the first time the company has offered fantasy sports to the European market, and the first fantasy product developed in-house.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »

Poker Industry PRO: Exclusive Article

This article is exclusive to Poker Industry PRO subscribers.
Already a subscriber?
» Read the full story.
Not a subscriber yet?
» Find out more and start your subscription today to get instant access.
By
February 23, 2017
Comments