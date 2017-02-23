PokerStars Enters European Fantasy Sports Market with Sports Jackpots The team behind US-facing DFS site StarsDraft works with BetStars sportsbook to build a new soccer-focused fantasy sports app for the European market. Share:

PokerStars parent company Amaya has announced an entirely new real money product vertical, BetStars Jackpots, that offers a simplified take on the fantasy sports model.

It is the first time the company has offered fantasy sports to the European market, and the first fantasy product developed in-house.

