IGT’s New Poker Platform to Get its Biggest Test Yet as Svenska Spel Prepares Transition An in-depth review of IGT’s modern poker platform, set to go live in Sweden today. Share:

Svenska Spel, Sweden’s monopoly online gaming provider, is set to move onto IGT’s new poker platform on Wednesday.

For Svenska Spel and its players, it will mean finally moving off decade-old software onto an entirely new platform, with all the bells and whistles of a modern poker room including a modern lobby design, redesigned tables, new games and mobile apps.

For IGT, it will be the biggest test yet for its new software, which has been under development since 2012 and has been operational in Italy for over three years, but only now poised for a wider roll out.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »