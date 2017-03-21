Last Ditch Effort to Exclude Poker Fails as Australian Senate Approves Online Gambling Ban With a last minute attempt to amend the law failing in the Senate, there is now little to stop the anti-online gambling bill from becoming law—major online poker operators now expected to withdraw from market. Share:

“Online poker will, therefore, remain a prohibited interactive gambling service.”

The Australian Government approved the Interactive Gambling Amendment Bill 2016 that seeks to enforce existing laws to ban unlicensed online gambling, including poker.

An effort to exclude online poker was rejected during the second reading on Monday. On Tuesday, the legislation was approved by the Senate. The bill now moves on to a third Senate reading and a vote in the House of Representatives, where it is expected to pass into law.

