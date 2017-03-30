Poker at GVC in 2017: Key Facts and Financial Highlights New partypoker owners says it has firmly righted the ship, boasting of growth in poker for the first time in six years. Share:

GVC acquired bwin.party a year ago, and with it all the party brands, including partypoker. The dot-com online poker room is a top-five network among European international operators, approximately half the size of 888. Along with its Gibraltar-based license for international operations, it holds licenses in the UK, Belgium, Bulgaria and Denmark. It also operates online poker under the bwin brand.

