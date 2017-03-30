Poker at Amaya in 2017: Key Facts and Financial Highlights

While online poker shrunk slightly in 2016, a booming casino vertical more than made up for the shortfall.

Online poker revenues in 2016 were $846.1m, 4.6% lower than in 2015. Growth from its online casino products more than made up for the dip in poker revenue.

Amaya’s online poker brand PokerStars is the world’s largest online poker operator, representing approximately 50% of cash game traffic in the dot-com market, dominating online poker tournaments, and operating large online poker rooms in the segregated markets of France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and New Jersey.

March 30, 2017
