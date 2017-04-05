PokerStars Shuts “Team SportStars” Ambassador Group
Tennis stars Becker and Nadal, two legendary Ronaldos and two Olympic Medalists—the sports stars marketing strategy has apparently come to an end.
PokerStars has closed its group of “Team SportStars” ambassadors, which previously included world-renowned soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr.
Long time PokerStars ambassador Fatima Moreira de Melo, a Dutch national hockey player and competitive poker player for over a decade, remains on the roster, but has moved to the regular “Team Pro” group of ambassadors.
