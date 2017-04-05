PokerStars Shuts “Team SportStars” Ambassador Group

Tennis stars Becker and Nadal, two legendary Ronaldos and two Olympic Medalists—the sports stars marketing strategy has apparently come to an end.

Share:
Long time PokerStars ambassador Fatima Moreira de Melo, a Dutch national hockey player and competitive poker player for over a decade, remains on the roster, but has moved to the regular "Team Pro" group of ambassadors.

PokerStars has closed its group of “Team SportStars” ambassadors, which previously included world-renowned soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr.

Long time PokerStars ambassador Fatima Moreira de Melo, a Dutch national hockey player and competitive poker player for over a decade, remains on the roster, but has moved to the regular “Team Pro” group of ambassadors.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »

Poker Industry PRO: Exclusive Article

This article is exclusive to Poker Industry PRO subscribers.
Already a subscriber?
» Read the full story.
Not a subscriber yet?
» Find out more and start your subscription today to get instant access.
By
April 05, 2017
Comments