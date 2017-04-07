The Surging Pokerdom Network Caps Off Largest Ever Tournament Series, Eyes International Expansion $300k guaranteed tournament series comes to an end this weekend as the online poker network looks to grow beyond its Russian roots. Share:

Online poker network Pokerdom is heading into the final weekend of its inaugural Global Cup of Online Poker (GCOOP), the largest tournament series ever run on the network.

The tournament series caps off a transformative year for the Curacao-licensed online poker network, which has seen cash game traffic double in the last nine months. It has staked out an important position in the Russian poker scene in the three years since it was launched, and now the network is eying international expansion.

