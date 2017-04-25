A History and Analysis of PokerStars’ Social Poker Push

PokerStars’ Jackpot Poker now enjoys an unrivaled position in the social gaming space: It exists on practically every platform, on all major distribution channels. Can it be turned into a significant revenue generator for Amaya?

The first hints that PokerStars was planning to take on Zynga Poker with its own play money app emerged five years ago.

2013: PokerStars PLAY Emerges

While PokerStars has always offered free play money games on a “dot-net” basis, traditionally it has been seen as a free “demo” to playing real money poker. Like the rest of the industry, these play chips games looked and felt the same as the real money equivalent, the games on offer were identical, and players could reload their play money accounts frequently.

