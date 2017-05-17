Partypoker’s New VIP Program Bucks the Industry Trend with Classic Rakeback-style Rewards Partypoker Cashback to offer straight 20%-40% rakeback and Palladium Elite will return. Share:

GVC’s online poker site partypoker has announced details of its forthcoming VIP program that stands in stark contrast to the overall industry trend of reducing rewards for high volume players.

The new loyalty scheme, which will directly reward all players with cash bonuses, is a throwback to VIP programs that were once ubiquitous and now all but extinct. The company is even using terms like “rakeback” in promotional material, something that has been aggressively phased out of the online poker industry’s lexicon.

It can also be considered a direct play to court serious and professional online poker players that may be disenfranchised with loyalty programs on other sites—in particular at PokerStars, which is soon to roll out a radical new VIP program of its own.

