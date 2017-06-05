Partypoker Traffic Soars as Site Welcomes Back High-Volume Players
New 50%+ rewards tier, rake cuts in tournaments, a new lottery sit and go and open lines of communication all help the resurgent poker room.
GVC’s consumer-facing online poker site partypoker has seen its dot-com cash game traffic enjoy an unseasonable growth spurt in the last two weeks, coinciding with the site’s new Cashback loyalty program which unapologetically courts high volume players.
