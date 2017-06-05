Partypoker Traffic Soars as Site Welcomes Back High-Volume Players

New 50%+ rewards tier, rake cuts in tournaments, a new lottery sit and go and open lines of communication all help the resurgent poker room.

Partypoker traffic up over 10% since the introduction of a new loyalty program. New 50%+ application-only VIP tier for those that rake over $100k in a year.

GVC’s consumer-facing online poker site partypoker has seen its dot-com cash game traffic enjoy an unseasonable growth spurt in the last two weeks, coinciding with the site’s new Cashback loyalty program which unapologetically courts high volume players.

June 05, 2017
