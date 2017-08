Latest from our Sponsors:

BorgataPoker.com • Yesterday Borgata Poker Open Online Qualifiers Now Live — Win your seat in the $3 Million guaranteed WPT Borgata Spring Poker Open Championship or the $2 Million guaranteed Kick-off event now. Online qualifiers happen daily, so jump in.

Poker Industry PRO • July 24 The all-new PRO daily newsletter — Redesigned daily bulletin now covers the top picks from Newsbeat plus all the latest promotions and data updates on the PRO platform. Learn more here.