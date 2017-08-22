By the Numbers: How Over $100 Million Will be Paid Out in Online Tournament Series Next Month Record-breaking $60 million WCOOP will lead the pack as all operators up their total guarantees. Share:

The final schedules for the September Majors are now released, with PokerStars, 888, partypoker and MPN all increasing their total guaranteed prize pools for their flagship fall events.

Across the four series, over $100 million will be guaranteed in prizes over almost 750 separate guaranteed tournaments. That is almost double the total prizes from the same series in 2016, even surpassing the tournaments scheduled earlier this year in spring. For many operators, these will be the largest tournament series they have ever scheduled.

