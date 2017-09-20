PokerStars’ Beat the Clock: A Postmortem of a Ten Month Old Game Responding to “evolving player tastes,” PokerStars withdraws its timed tournament format. Share:

PokerStars has withdrawn its fast-structure novelty tournament game Beat the Clock from its online poker client less than a year after it was introduced.

“PokerStars has decided to shelve the timed Sit & Go format to make way for new products that we wish to feature more prominently within the client,” the company said in a press statement issued late last week.

“This decision has also in part been dictated by the need to cater to evolving player tastes, which inevitably change over time.” The game was withdrawn last Friday.

Beat The Clock was introduced just ten months ago to great fanfare. The premise was simple—sit and go games that last just five minutes; survive the duration to win a guaranteed prize. The new games were positioned prominently among the top tabs of the poker lobby.

