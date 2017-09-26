The Sunday Showdown: Partypoker, Unibet Revamp Tournament Schedules Partypoker doubles its Title Fight to $500,000, making it the second largest weekly tournament in the industry, while Unibet launches its first ever set of Sunday Majors. Share:

Online poker rooms partypoker and Unibet have both announced changes to their Sunday tournament schedule, as operators seek to capitalize on a renewed interest in big-ticket guaranteed tournaments.

For partypoker, it has doubled the guarantee on its Title Fight Sunday major, making it now second only to PokerStars’ famous million-dollar tournament. And for Unibet, its new Space-themed slate of six guaranteed Sunday tournaments will be the first of its kind for the independent room.

