The Sunday Showdown: Partypoker, Unibet Revamp Tournament Schedules
Partypoker doubles its Title Fight to $500,000, making it the second largest weekly tournament in the industry, while Unibet launches its first ever set of Sunday Majors.
Online poker rooms partypoker and Unibet have both announced changes to their Sunday tournament schedule, as operators seek to capitalize on a renewed interest in big-ticket guaranteed tournaments.
For partypoker, it has doubled the guarantee on its Title Fight Sunday major, making it now second only to PokerStars’ famous million-dollar tournament. And for Unibet, its new Space-themed slate of six guaranteed Sunday tournaments will be the first of its kind for the independent room.
