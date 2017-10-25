Europe’s Segregated Online Poker Rooms Schedule What is Likely Their Last Big Tournament Series Four COOPs, a new French Circus, a Spanish Super Series and more. Share:

Almost all the large online poker rooms across the European online poker market have scheduled their big autumn tournament series. PokerStars has COOPs across all four segregated markets, Winamax has launched an ambitious new tournament series, and even 888 in Spain and partypoker in France have pushed the boat out.

These series may well represent the last big push in online MTTs ahead of European shared liquidity which is expected to come into effect by early 2018 and will allow operators to pool liquidity between each market. Not only does this offer a final snapshot under the segregated system, but it also provides key insight into how each operator is preparing for this seismic shift.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »