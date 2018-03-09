French and Spanish Q4 Numbers Confirm: Online Poker Growth Trend Spanned All of 2017 Online poker tournament popularity fueled growth in European markets throughout 2017, and growth is expected to be even greater in 2018 with shared liquidity. Share:

Revenue figures released from the Spanish and French regulators show that European online poker, even in segregated markets, returned to growth in 2017 following years of decline.

Q4 market data released last month by France’s ARJEL and Spain’s DGOJ, the highlights of which are available in PRO’s Market Monitor: Spain Q4 and FY 2017 and Market Monitor: France Q4 and FY 2017, clearly shows online poker revenue for licensed operators in both markets rose year-over-year in every quarter during 2017 as a result of the slowing decline in cash games and the continuing upward trend in tournaments.

