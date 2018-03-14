Partypoker in 2018: Facts, Quotes and Exclusive Figures of a Growing Online Poker Product Estimates by PRO put GVC’s net gaming revenue in online poker at almost €100 million. Share:

Net gaming revenue at partypoker reached €98.2 million in 2017, estimates exclusive to Poker Industry PRO show, returning the vertical to levels not observed since 2014.

The latest figures, based on historical online poker numbers reported at bwin.party and extrapolated from statements made by GVC executives since acquisition, will likely exceed that of 888’s full year revenue figures in online poker for the first time in half a decade. Its recent success makes GVC the second largest online poker operation in terms of net gaming revenue in the regulated markets, behind only The Stars Group.

“Poker has been a fantastic story. It’s going to continue,” stated GVC CEO Kenneth Alexander in presenting the group’s preliminary full year results for 2017 late last week. “With partypoker, we invest in the product, we invest in the marketing, we invest in the live tournaments, we’ve transformed the business.”

