How Online Poker Will Look at GVC Following the Ladbrokes Acquisition Partypoker parent company now has three new online poker brands across Gibraltar, the UK, Belgium and Spain at its disposal.

Partypoker, the resurgent online poker room that has enjoyed significant focus and investment since its acquisition by GVC, is set to be transformed again. Following the company’s acquisition of Ladbrokes, a giant in retail sportsbetting and no slouch in online gaming, the company’s flagship online poker product is well positioned to benefit from increased exposure, new market opportunities, and fresh investment.

Modern day GVC is made up of two main tiers: Its sports brands—including Sportingbet (acquired in 2012), bwin, Betboo and Gamebookers—and its games labels including partypoker, partycasino and Foxy Bingo. The majority of these came following the company’s acquisition of bwin.party in 2016.

This month, that picture has been transformed with the £4 billion acquisition of Ladbrokes, which brings with it 3500 retail locations, 25,000 staff and major digital brands of its own: Ladbrokes.com, Coral, Gala Bingo, Eurobet and Betdaq, among others.

