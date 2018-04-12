Exclusive: Details of PokerStars’ India Launch Revealed in Early-Access Client Indian players to see their country flag in the main lobby from next week. Share:

PokerStars, the world’s largest poker brand, is set to launch into the Indian market next week, moving all Indian players out of the global player pool and onto the segregated, Rupees-denominated PokerStars.IN.

Few details of their product launch have been officially announced. However, PRO has seen a live PokerStars India client currently active under a private alpha test and can reveal details surrounding the pending launch, including games and stakes offered, MTT schedule and more.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »