Exclusive: Details of PokerStars’ India Launch Revealed in Early-Access Client
Indian players to see their country flag in the main lobby from next week.
PokerStars, the world’s largest poker brand, is set to launch into the Indian market next week, moving all Indian players out of the global player pool and onto the segregated, Rupees-denominated PokerStars.IN.
Few details of their product launch have been officially announced. However, PRO has seen a live PokerStars India client currently active under a private alpha test and can reveal details surrounding the pending launch, including games and stakes offered, MTT schedule and more.
