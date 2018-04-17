PokerStars.IN Goes Live: Everything You Need to Know PokerStars’ India launch includes a lottery sit and go with a 1.8 crore prize pool, the largest seen in the market. Share:

PokerStars.IN, The Star Group’s long-awaited localized entry into the Indian market, went live today. It followed an unannounced soft launch on Monday evening when it went came online at 19:30 PM IST. The official launch date was 10 AM on Tuesday.

At the time of writing, over 60 players are participating in real money cash games, dozens of Spin & Gos are underway and almost 1000 players are registered for the welcome freeroll.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »