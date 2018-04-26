While Shared Liquidity Nears in New Jersey, Pennsylvania is the Linchpin to US Online Poker Success Tri-state shared liquidity is an important regulatory step, but its Pennsylvania that will really change the game. Share:

There is plenty of excitement swirling around the anticipated start date for the sharing of online poker player pool liquidity in New Jersey—and for good reason. It is a key regulatory step forward, connecting network player pools in all three of the United States’ regulated online poker markets and laying the groundwork for future states to join.

However, given the closed market in Delaware, and the regulatory restrictions in Nevada, the change will be modest—only one operator will benefit, and only players in Nevada and Delaware will enjoy a major step forward in their online poker experience.

The real change will be when Pennsylvania comes online—and that is still on course for the end of the year.

Shared Player Pools

Six months ago, regulators in New Jersey agreed to join the shared liquidity pool established by Nevada and Delaware back in 2014 and put into action in 2015.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »