A Complete Guide to WSOP 2018 Online Qualifiers 888Poker and Winamax are once again the two authorized WSOP partners outside the US, while others offer unofficial packages.

In just three week’s time, the 49th annual World Series of Poker (WSOP), the world’s most prestigious live tournament series, will get underway.

The highly anticipated series this year features 78 bracelet events, including four online events—the most ever. The Big One for One Drop, a $1 million buy-in event, is making a comeback after four years, and for the first time, the WSOP will implement big blind antes and shot clocks for their high roller events.

Online qualifiers across the world are already underway. Naturally, WSOP itself is running a full slate of satellites in Nevada and New Jersey. Official sponsors 888 and Winamax return to offer online qualifiers in Europe, and as is the norm, some sites are also offering unofficial “Las Vegas” packages.

