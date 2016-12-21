Jamie Staples: Using Twitch to Create a Community Around Poker

Audio interview with the PokerStars Team Online pro, one of the biggest poker live streamers on Twitch.

We got a chance to sit down with Staples and talk about how he got started, the goals for his livestream and how he thinks Twitch poker will evolve in the coming year.
PokerStars Team Online member Jamie Staples is not a high stakes professional poker player. He doesn’t have any World Series of Poker bracelets to his name, no World Poker Tour titles to brag about, not even a six-figure score that caught the attention of the poker community.

In fact, according to The Hendon Mob database, his best live performance is a 43rd place finish in the EPT Dublin Main Event earlier this year for $12,872. But what the 25-year old from Alberta Canada does have is an audience.

