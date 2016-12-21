Jamie Staples: Using Twitch to Create a Community Around Poker
Audio interview with the PokerStars Team Online pro, one of the biggest poker live streamers on Twitch.
PokerStars Team Online member Jamie Staples is not a high stakes professional poker player. He doesn’t have any World Series of Poker bracelets to his name, no World Poker Tour titles to brag about, not even a six-figure score that caught the attention of the poker community.
In fact, according to The Hendon Mob database, his best live performance is a 43rd place finish in the EPT Dublin Main Event earlier this year for $12,872. But what the 25-year old from Alberta Canada does have is an audience.
