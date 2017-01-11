The Fight for US Regulated Online Poker: An Interview with Run It Up’s Jason Somerville Starting January 20, Jason Somerville embarks on a 10 week run during which he plans to live stream poker almost every day. Share:

PokerStars Team Pro Jason Somerville is arguably the most vocal and visible advocate for the legalization of online poker in the US. His effort to expand the game of poker go well beyond his popular Run It Up livestream and the Run It Up live tournament poker events.

In 2015, Somerville took part in a PokerStars sponsored tour of card clubs in California, Let California Play, designed to rally support at the grassroots level.

In addition to advocating online poker support on his livestream, Somerville continued the charge last year with a detailed call to action on the PokerStars blog and an appearance on CNBC’s Power Lunch where he debated the merits of online poker legislation with Rev. James Butler from the California Coalition Against Gambling Expansion.

We caught up with Somerville at the first ever PokerStars Championship event in the Bahamas to discuss his vision for the #Fight4Poker in 2017 and his plans for his number 1 rated poker livestream.