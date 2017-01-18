Storytelling with Barry Greenstein In some stories you may have never heard, Greenstein touches on the UltimateBet scandal, his stepson Joe Sebok, why PokerStars should be considered a “good actor” in the US and much more. Share:

Last week at the first PokerStars Championship event in the Bahamas, pokerfuse got the opportunity to sit down with PokerStars Pro Barry Greenstein who spoke candidly on a wide variety of topics.

Greenstein has a lot of interesting stories. He dives right in on the subject of his stepson Joe Sebok, who we found out turned down an offer from PokerStars to take the job with UltimateBet, then continues on to talk about his previous poker media venture Poker Road including the famed Life of Ivey series.

Also discussed are Greenstein’s thoughts on poker and philanthropy and where he donates money these days, what he would still like to accomplish in poker and how long he’ll play the game and why he considers PokerStars to be a “good actor” in the US online poker sector.