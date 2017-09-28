Pala Interactive CEO Jim Ryan Outlines the Future of Pala Poker Years in the making, Pala Poker takes it homegrown poker platform into the competitive New Jersey online poker market. Share:

“The driving force for our decision to launch poker in New Jersey is our belief that in the medium term online gaming companies that offer a full and complete range of games will be the leaders in the U.S. online real money gaming sector.”

While the New Jersey online poker market is by far the biggest regulated market in the US, circumstances and conditions have made it a highly competitive space.

The world’s three largest online poker brands compete in the market that saw its first fledgling online poker operator fail less than a year after the market opened, during a time when online poker was more lucrative than it is today.

Yet despite the challenging road, Pala Interactive chose to enter the fray earlier this summer with its own in-house poker software that has been in development for years.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »