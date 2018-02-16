Market Monitor: Spain Q4 and FY 2017 Share:

Revenue from regulated online poker in Spain saw welcome year-over-year growth in 2017, ending a three-year decline. Gross gaming revenue was up €57.6 million to €57.8 million, represents annual growth of 2.1%. Total poker revenue has almost returned to levels reported in 2015.

The transition away from cash games to tournaments continues, with online tournaments now representing 59.3% of all poker revenue generated in Spain, up from 53.2% in 2016 and a 50/50 split in 2015.

Online poker operators finished the year particularly strong, with €15.5 million generated in Q4 2017, the highest in 12 quarters. Indeed, the market has enjoyed five straight quarters of year-over-year growth.

This, again, has been fueled by tournaments, which has enjoyed seven straight quarters of growth, though the decline in cash games does appear to be slowing.

Across all forms of online gaming, the market enjoyed record growth levels, easily smashing through the €500 million in gaming revenue for the first time. Sports betting lead the surge, up from €241 million in 2016 to €311 million last year, but casino games also exploded to €172 million.

Thanks to this growth, casino games now accounts for 31% of all revenue generated in the market. Poker’s share has dipped from 13% to 11%.