Market Monitor: New Jersey January 2018

Online poker operators in New Jersey generated $1.95 million in revenue last month.

While representing a five-month high in absolute terms, year-over-year January 2018 was the worst start to the year since the market opened more than five years ago. It represents a 16.6% decline in January 2017, where total revenue was $2.3 million.

Back in January 2014 when the market first opened, it was over $3.4 million; the market has almost halved in size.

Month-over-month, PokerStars, on the Resorts license, was the only licensee to show growth. Brands under the Caesars license had their second worst month on record, with only June 2017 generating less revenue. New Jersey has recorded 11 consecutive months with year-over-year revenue losses in the online poker sector.

In January, online casino revenue surpassed the $20 million mark for the first time. Golden Nugget set another record for revenue with nearly $7.3 million collected. Online casino revenue has grown year-over-year for 38 consecutive months.

