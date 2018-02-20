Market Monitor: Delaware January 2018 Share:

Online poker revenues in Delaware dropped nearly 31% last month from the average January revenue figures.

Its dire condition year-over-year notwithstanding, revenues from the state’s online poker operations have been stable for the last three months, hovering between $18.2k and $18.5k. Online poker operators combined have failed to generate more than $25k in a month for 12 consecutive months.

Online poker represented just 10% of all igaming revenue last month. In the months of last year, poker has accounted for more than 12% of igaming revenue just once.

Delaware Park was the only operator to generate a month-on-month increase in casino revenue for January with both Dover Downs and Harrington recording significant decreases. Delaware Park led all operators in both online poker and casino revenue, totaling nearly $105k.