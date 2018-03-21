Market Monitor: New Jersey February 2018 Share:

Online poker generated $1.77 million in revenue in New Jersey during February 2018. Resorts continues to hold the largest market share (39%) with Caesars and WSOP.com surpassing partypoker and the rooms on its network (Borgata being the largest) for the first time in the last 12 months.

Revenue figures from February represent the twelfth consecutive month in which revenue from online poker declined from the same month in the year prior, down 18.3%. Furthermore, operators generated the least amount of revenue last month than any other February since the market opened.

On the other hand, revenue from online casino games reached an all-time high last month with operators reporting a combined $20.2 million. Golden Nugget led all operators with nearly $7.9 million in revenue with all other operators clumped together well below the market leader.

Overall, total igaming in New Jersey has steadily rose since the market opened in late 2013, and riding the momentum of online casino games, February was a record month for revenue.

