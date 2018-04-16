Market Monitor: New Jersey March 2018 Share:

Online poker operators in the state of New Jersey generated $1.97 million in revenue during March 2018.

The statewide network featuring Borgata Poker and partypoker recaptured the second place slot in the market last month, out-earning the Caesars and WSOP.com led network $623k to $565k.

Resorts and its online poker partner PokerStars generated $779k, maintaining its market share lead with nearly 40% of the revenue.

However, the downward trend of online poker revenue continued in March. Last month, revenue fell below the $2 million mark for the first time nearly five years ago. It also continued the trend of year-over-year losses, extending the streak to thirteen consecutive months.

Online gaming revenue overall topped all previous months with $25.6 million generated, surpassing the previous high of $22 million in January 2018. iGaming revenue has risen on a monthly year-over-year basis every month since year-over-year comparisons have been possible.

Driving much of the success has been the online casino revenue at the Golden Nugget which reached $8.7 million, representing nearly 37% of all revenue brought in from online casino games in New Jersey.