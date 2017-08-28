This Week in Poker Podcasts The latest from the Pokerfuse Poker Podcast Directory. Share:

Poker Action Line 08/23/2017

BIG Dave and Joe discuss ways for the average person to have more fun at the tables and help make things fun for others around them. Along, those lines, they also discuss the development of an enterprise out of Minnesota called the “Poker is Fun Tour”.

View Poker Action Line in the directory →

Episode 225: Taking the Variance out of Poker

Michael Bowling and Dustin Morrill of the University of Alberta Computer Poker Research Group return to the show to discuss the results of DeepStackAI‘s heads up matches against human players including Nate and Andrew! They also introduce AIVAT, their tool for measuring many of the ways in which luck contributed to the outcomes of the matches.

View Thinking Poker in the directory →

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 08-22-17 with Guest Tony Dunst

The WPT’s Tony Dunst is Bernard Lee’s guest.

View Bernard Lee Poker Show in the directory →

SPR: Stack-to-Pot Ratio

Stack-to-pot ratio, commonly known as SPR, is a fundamental poker concept every winning player needs to understand. This week, James 'SplitSuit’ Sweeney is on the podcast to explain why the size of the effective stack relative to the size of the pot demands your full attention. If you’re new to SPR, this episode is going to transform your game. If you’re already familiar, there’s value for you here in refreshing your understanding, because SPR is something you will use in basically every pot you play.

View Red Chip Poker in the directory →

Ep 044 – Part 1 of Jonathan Little book

Jonathan Little briefly discusses Chapters 1-4 of his gook “Secrets of Professional Tournament Poker – Volume 1” followed by a discussion by a number of recreational players. This is the first of five episodes covering the book.

View Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

Ep 045 – Part 2 of Jonathan Little book

Jonathan Little briefly discusses Chapters 5-6 of his book “Secrets of Professional Tournament Poker – Volume 1” followed by a discussion by a number of recreational players. This is the second of five episodes covering the book.

View Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

135 – Carlos, Mike and Steve

We have finally got the crew back together after a long time for an extra special two hour long episode! Carlos talks us through his weight loss journey and future plans, Mike resumes his less successful poker stories and we also discuss some more about digital currency.

View Heads Up Poker Podcast in the directory →

Top Pair Episode 290, August 26, 2017

WSOP Main Event Wrap-Up Did Home Game Players Have A Representative In The Final 9? Robbie Encounters A Lively Poker Room Playing Non-Hold’em In MD Is Your Home Game On Summer Vacation? Some Thoughts & Options.

View Top Pair Poker Podcast in the directory →

Ask Alex Episode 145 “You SAY you want to be the best”.

This is Episode 145 of “Ask Alex” on the Oneouter.com podcast. In this episode we cover many topics and listeners questions including…

Rake, when is it too much ?

Check raising rivers.

Optimising your time & profits while playing.

View One Outer in the directory →

Poker destinations

A recent article has us discussing the rankings of poker destinations in the United States.

View Ante Up! Pokercast in the directory →

Druff & Friends Show – 08/23/2017 – Scams, Scams, Everywhere

Druff & khalwat each headed to see eclipse. Bovada BACK: Poker room reopens. PFA Exclusive: Radio listener attempts chargeback against GlobalPoker — find out what happened. Decade-old Full Tilt lawsuit re-filed in California after dismissal in federal court. Seth Weintraub scamming allegations move to PokerFraudAlert, including recent appearance by Seth. Kyle Cartwright has three $100k video poker royal flushes in 2 months. Luckiest player ever, or more to the story?

More allegations surface regarding Leon Tsoukernik and alleged high stakes poker-loan-welchng. Head of Cyber Security for the Multi State Lottery Association apparently scammed Powerball multiple times. 500 Club Casino in Clovis, CA shut down for not having enough money on hand. Westgate Poker Room reopens. American Gaming Association releases new “Code of Conduct”. Does Connor McGregor have a chance, and how will it impact Vegas poker? The weird story of a disqualified 2017 WSOP Main Event player with 630k in chips. khalwat co-hosts half the show.

View Poker Fraud Alert in the directory →

The Chirp Herm Show – Scott Blumstein

On this episode of The Chirp Herm Show, Mark chats with 2017 World Series of Poker Main Event Champion Scott Blumstein.

View The Chirp Herm Show in the directory →

To Much Bitcoin? w/ Special Guest Zach Teutsch – Episode 90b

More Great Poker Content!

View The Just Hands Poker Podcast in the directory →