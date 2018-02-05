This Week in Poker Podcasts The latest from the Pokerfuse Poker Podcast Directory. Share:

Winning Millions in Poker Tournaments

Jordan Young won millions in online poker tournaments and is approaching the million mark in live tournaments as well. This week, we talk to him about what advice he imparts to other tournament players who seek to achieve similar results. We focus on strategy and discuss the foundations of a winning tournament gameplan. Young helps listeners identify and eliminate weaknesses in the way typical tournament players approach the game. He also gives tips on population exploits at the WSOP, and shares how it feels to sit at a final table with six figures and a bracelet on the line.

Episode 244: Ryan Click

Ryan Click is a former professional poker player who now works in sales in the space/aerospace industry (and still plays a lot of poker!). We talk about the future – and present – of space exploration, the importance of a dedicated bankroll for amateur players, overcoming alcohol addiction, and much more.

Confidence, Dating and No Masturbation with Joe Ingram

Tells Podcast has its very first guest! Andrew and Busi chat to Joe Ingram, the host of the award winning Poker Life Podcast, poker player and content creator about how to build self confidence, dating and the benefits of no masturbation.



The Bernard Lee Poker Show 01-30-18 with Guest David Paredes

2015 Borgata Open Champion David Paredes talks poker with Bernard Lee, and about his involvement in the movie Molly’s Game.

Ask Alex Episode 164 “Poker Distilled”

This is Episode 164 of “Ask Alex” on the Oneouter.com podcast. In this episode Alex talks about his recent trip to play the WPT Borgata and gives some excellent free gems from his upcoming exciting new webinar.

We also get to a question from a 53 year old who is looking to put in more hours of play.

APA shows us some love

The American Poker Awards has our PokerCast and Ante Up Poker Tour on a short list of possible nominations for this year’s awards.

Poker Action Line 01/31/2018

BIG Dave and Joe wrap up the victory by Darryll Fish in the Lucky Hearts Poker Open and keep an eye on Day 2 play at the WPT Borgata. The guys also discuss the pending sale of South Florida’s Mardi Gras Casino to Jeff Stoffer and a new bill in the Florida House that could limit the expansion of gambling.

Ep 064 – AQ suited UTG scenario

In this episode we hear from 10 players about a situation involving AQ suited under-the-gun. We hear from Professionals (Jonathan Little, Chris “Fox” Wallace, and Mike Schneider) along with Recreationals (Taylor Maas, Doug Behrens, Stacey Nelson, Steve Olson, Derek Smith, Rob Washam & host Steve Fredlund).

Here’s the situation for this week; similar assumptions to last week but a different hand scenario

10 person table in early stages of tourney

Blinds are 300/600 with 100 ante

Everyone has 30,000 chips (50 big blinds)

Every player is a standard tight aggressive player

We are under-the-gun with AQ suited and we raise to 1,500

The UTG+2 player calls

The button raises to 5,300

Both blinds fold and it’s back on us

1) What is your typical course of action under the base assumptions?

2) Holding all else equal, how would the stack size of the UTG+2 caller have to change for us to change our action?

3) Holding all else equal, how would the stack size of the Button re-raiser have to change for us to change our action?

4) Holding all else equal, how would our stack size have to change for us to change our action?

5) Holding all else equal, how would the player type of the UTG+2 caller have to change for us to change our action?

6) Holding all else equal, how would the player type of the Button re-raiser have to change for us to change our action?

7) What other factors would drive us to potentially change our action?

An Interview with Peter Clarke, Author of The Grinders Manual and 100 Hands| Podcast #174

Interview with Peter Clarke (3:45) Poker Origins (8:20) GTO and Coaching Discussion (17:35) ‘The Grinders Manual’ (35:05) Common Micro Stakes Leaks (46:00) ‘100 Hands’ (50:45)

