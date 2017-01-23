Poker Insight A new live event in Russia, two market withdrawals, 2016 revenue figures from the US markets plus hopes for 2017. Share:

Inside Russia

Partypoker is investing in a global live poker presence and is kicking things off in a big way with its first event under the new partypoker Million brand. Taking place in Sochi, Russia and guaranteeing a $1 million prize pool, the event starts with two Day 1s online (March 12 and 19) and concludes on March 27.

With the recent opening of the new Sochi Casino and Resort, partypoker Million Sochi becomes the first major poker event in Russia.

“We have been waiting for many years for this to happen for our poker community,” said Artur Voskanyan, the founder of the Poker Club Management and Manager of the poker club at Sochi Casino and Resort.

The Russian government has also been tightening the screws on online poker operators by taking steps to restrict access to the sites and payment processing. With an online component to the event, it will be interesting to see how the Russian government reacts.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »