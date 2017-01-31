Poker Insight PokerStars trials automated seating, MPN trials a timed heads up sit and go, Unibet fixes 71 things and the WSOP triples down online. Share:

Easy Seating at PokerStars

In a blog post entitled Improving the game of poker for our customers, PokerStars announced that it would be trialling a new system in the lobby which would remove all table and seat selection options from cash games.

You can read the detail of the policy and the historical context in our in-depth article from last week.

