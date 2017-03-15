Regulation Insight
News from Spain, Switzerland, Germany, France and Norway, plus all the latest in the United States and beyond.
Europe
The newly appointed head of the Spanish gaming authority was rather cagey when asked about shared liquidity for online poker with other European countries, noting that the mid-2017 timeline was “sufficiently ambitious.” The outgoing president Carlos Hernandez was also skeptical of the long-term benefits of shared liquidity.
