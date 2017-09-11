Cash Game Traffic End of Summer Scorecard: International Market Share:

August is traditionally the low point in the online poker calendar, and 2017 was no exception. The dot-com online poker market hit its low point on August 27 this year, bottoming out at just over 15,000 concurrent cash game players. The end of summer brings players back to the tables. Coupled with a promotional push in September that includes some of the largest online tournament series of the year, cash game traffic is now on the growth path until the end of the year.

This makes for an ideal time to take the temperature of the online poker industry to see how operators weathered the quite summer months and who is best set for growth in the back third of 2017.

Unless otherwise stated, figures are average concurrent cash game seats occupied, available via the Cash Game Trends section of Poker Industry PRO’s Data platform which is based on traffic data observed by independent industry monitor PokerScout.

