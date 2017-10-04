At A Glance: Online Poker Promotions in October

Share:
Marketing Insight

Tournament series dominated the calendar for September, and although not quite the same stature, October sees partypoker and iPoker add new tournament series to the schedule.

Aside from the tournaments, generous promotions are running across the other sites, as operators jostle for space in the busy fall period. Highlights include PokerStars guaranteeing at least $3 million in PokerStars Caribbean Adventure packages and giving away over $1 million in its six-week Action Squad promotion.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »

Poker Industry PRO: Exclusive Article

This article is exclusive to Poker Industry PRO subscribers.
Already a subscriber?
» Read the full story.
Not a subscriber yet?
» Find out more and start your subscription today to get instant access.