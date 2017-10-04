At A Glance: Online Poker Promotions in October Share:

Tournament series dominated the calendar for September, and although not quite the same stature, October sees partypoker and iPoker add new tournament series to the schedule.

Aside from the tournaments, generous promotions are running across the other sites, as operators jostle for space in the busy fall period. Highlights include PokerStars guaranteeing at least $3 million in PokerStars Caribbean Adventure packages and giving away over $1 million in its six-week Action Squad promotion.

