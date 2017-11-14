At a Glance: November Promotions Online tournaments from PokerStars and party, repeats from 888 and iPoker, and an innovative bingo board mini-game from MPN highlight this month’s promotions. Share:

We have now entered something of a holding pattern in online poker promotions and marketing—operators’ November promos need to bridge the gap between the big autumn tournament series that ran in September-October and the bigger Christmas promotions that we expect to see by the end of this month.

With that said, everyone is filling the gap with something: PokerStars and partypoker are both running important tournament events in November, and we have the usual monthly slate of promotions from iPoker and Unibet. 888 has left the gate early with a promotion to take them through to Christmas Eve, and MPN has a unique take on a puzzle-board style promotion.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »